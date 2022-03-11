Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $4,076,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -23.12%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

