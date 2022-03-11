Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 3,155 Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

