SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 2,416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,092.0 days.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
