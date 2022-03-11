SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 2,416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,092.0 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

