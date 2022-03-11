SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.61).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,672 ($21.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £17.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,596.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,612.26. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,354 ($17.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.42).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

