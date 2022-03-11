Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGC opened at GBX 104.72 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.