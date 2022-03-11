State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after buying an additional 1,179,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

