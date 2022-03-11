State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,805 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

