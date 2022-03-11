State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 700 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perficient by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Perficient by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PRFT opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $119.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

