State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,018 shares of company stock worth $3,522,488. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

