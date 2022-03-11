Stephen Tadlock Sells 26,022 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

