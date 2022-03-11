Stephens Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $122.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

