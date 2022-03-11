Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average of €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

