Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).
Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average of €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
