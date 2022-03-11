Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

