Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Doma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Doma has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.