Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,623% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
ORIC stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
