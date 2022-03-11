Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,623% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ORIC stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

