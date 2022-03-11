Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

