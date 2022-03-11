StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 5,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
