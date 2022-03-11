StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 5,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.