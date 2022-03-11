StockNews.com Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Sell

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

PI opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

