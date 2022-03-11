StockNews.com Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Buy

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PAG opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

