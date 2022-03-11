StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SCSC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

