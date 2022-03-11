StockNews.com Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

