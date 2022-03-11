StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

