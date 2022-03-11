StockNews.com Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Monro by 1,997.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

