StockNews.com Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

