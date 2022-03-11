Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4,246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,324 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

