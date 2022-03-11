Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,898 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

