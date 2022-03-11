Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Global X MLP ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

