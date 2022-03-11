Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $103.96 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $539.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

