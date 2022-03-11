Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 518,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

