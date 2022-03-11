Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

BATS ACES opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.