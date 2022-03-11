Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

