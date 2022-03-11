Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 969 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

