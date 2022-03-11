Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $380,000 Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,970. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

