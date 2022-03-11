Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 11.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.34. 7,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 688,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.