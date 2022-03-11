Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 202.5% from the February 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.
Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $297,493,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 169,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
