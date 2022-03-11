Sun (New) Trading Up 0.3% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $123.09 million and approximately $96.58 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

