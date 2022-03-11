Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.