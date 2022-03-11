Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlink Health Systems (SSY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.