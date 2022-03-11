Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 78,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,771. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

