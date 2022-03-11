Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 78,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,771. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
