SVB Leerink Trims 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Target Price to $30.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
908 Devices stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.
In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
