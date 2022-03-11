Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.60

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €94.60 ($102.83) and last traded at €98.92 ($107.52), with a volume of 891266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €96.72 ($105.13).
The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.95.
Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)
Recommended Stories
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.