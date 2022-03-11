Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.60

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €94.60 ($102.83) and last traded at €98.92 ($107.52), with a volume of 891266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €96.72 ($105.13).

The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.95.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

