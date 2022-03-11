Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €117.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($142.39) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($144.02) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($130.83).

Symrise stock opened at €98.62 ($107.20) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €110.47 and a 200-day moving average of €117.88.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

