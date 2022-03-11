Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Lowered to €135.00 at UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €141.00 ($153.26) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

