Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to C at TheStreet

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.58. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
