Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

