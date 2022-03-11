Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Tassal Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.