Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Tassal Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.