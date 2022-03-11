Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.20 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSLLF stock opened at 2.49 on Monday. Tassal Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 2.75.
Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
