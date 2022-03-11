Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $692.80

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.80 ($9.08) and traded as high as GBX 728.53 ($9.55). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 702.20 ($9.20), with a volume of 2,011,453 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TATE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.25) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

