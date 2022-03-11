Teck Resources (TECK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00.

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00.

2/28/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

2/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

2/4/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

2/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

1/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

1/18/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

1/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

1/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$55.00.

1/10/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 327,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

