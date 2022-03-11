Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.72

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.72 and traded as low as $25.38. Tecsys shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 6,825 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.